Woman arrested in Flint shooting that critically injured another woman

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating a shooting that left a woman critically injured.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of Flushing Road in Flint at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a 23-year-old woman was taken into custody accused of shooting another 32-year-old woman.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

