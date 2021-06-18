Woman arrested in Flint shooting that critically injured another woman
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating a shooting that left a woman critically injured.
Officers were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of Flushing Road in Flint at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators say a 23-year-old woman was taken into custody accused of shooting another 32-year-old woman.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
If you have information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
