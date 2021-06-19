49th Annual Sloan Museum Auto Fair kick off event

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WJRT) -

The 49th Annual Sloan Museum Auto Fair had an early kickoff event on Friday.

About 100 classic cars were out on display at the Shea Automotive Group in Flint Township.

Don Cook the owner of a 1940 Ford Coupe says coming out to the Sloan Museum Auto Fair Cruise-In is something he wishes they can do every day.

“We love going to the car shows and doing the cruises and everything through Shea Automotive, Back to the Bricks, Woodward and Frankenmuth Birch Run. We do all the car club cruises, it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

Fellow classic car owner Steve Zaban says it’s a tradition he never misses.

“Brings you back to the days when we were growing up,” he said.

The classic car cruise-in event had food, music and of course a wide display of classic cars.

But, this event was just the kick off to the Sloan Museum Auto Fair.

Chairman of the Auto Fair Tohm Self there will be a weekend full of festivities for people of all ages.

“We are starting very early nine o’clock gates open to the public. We expect about 600 automobiles of all genres from 1908 Buicks all the way up to this year. I’ve got two 2021 Corvettes coming for display and everything in between,” said Self.

“We have the make and take model going on, where kids 12 and under and come out, put together a model car we have Camaros, we have the Batmobile. "

The Sloan Museum Auto Fair kicks off at 9 A.M on Saturday.

For more information about the auto fair on how to register your classic car or how to volunteer to help with the event visit: http://sloanautofair.com/

