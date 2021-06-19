A few strong storms possible on Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today is going to be one of those days that you want to be paying attention to the weather because there is the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms late this morning and afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” risk for severe weather from M-46 and south. That is a one on a scale out of five and means that a few isolated severe storms are possible. The timeframe for these storms is from around 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall are the main threats but there is also a nonzero threat for an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to receive any watch and warning information and pay attention to the weather if you are going to be outside for Juneteenth or any other events.

Later this evening, storms chances will diminish and we should wrap up the day with some sunshine. Highs today will be in the 70s. Overnight, just a few clouds with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow is Father’s Day and the first day of summer and the good news is that most of the day should be just fine so if you want to treat Dad to lunch or a round of golf, it should be OK to do that. However, late in the evening storm chances will once again increase with storms becoming likely overnight. There is another threat for strong to severe thunderstorms during this timeframe as well. The SPC has a “marginal” and “slight” risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat south of the Tri-Cities. All severe threats will be possible here as well. Storms will come to an end during the first half of the day on Monday and then our weather quiets down and cools way down by Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.