JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Some much-needed rain fell across Mid-Michigan early Friday as some thundershowers moved across the state. The southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area received the lion’s share, which was about 4-tenths of an inch. Westerly winds kicked up a little bit as the rain moved off to our east, but speeds did diminish through the evening. Highest temperatures for the day moved into the 80s for most of the area, and those readings came pretty late in the day. Overnight we will see a good bit of starlight as low temperatures range from the upper 50s, to around 60.

More clouds and a new batch of rain will make a move back into our area from the west Saturday morning. Some rain and a few more thundershowers look to be a good bet from late morning, to early afternoon. There will even be the chance for one or two strong storms to pop up. Patience will eventually pay off during the afternoon. With some sunshine breaking out for the late-day period, high temperatures will surround the 80-degree mark. That is right where we should be as we close out the spring season.

For Fathers’ Day, we will turn the weather around. We will begin the day with a good bit of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s. The trend for the day will be for more clouds to drift into the area from the west. By evening time, we will have a new batch of rain moving in, so make sure you plan dad’s barbeque accordingly. Highs will move into the 80s before the rain arrives. On ABC12 News we are tracking a potentially widespread rain pattern for the first of the week. - JR