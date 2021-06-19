Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We picked up a little rain to begin our weekend.

There were even some rumbles of thunder and lightning.

That rain is moving east.

That will leave us with partly cloudy conditions overnight with comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

For Father’s Day and the first day of summer, look for morning sunshine to give way to more clouds later in the day.

Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Dry weather will hold until after dinner.

An approaching storm system will spread rain and thunderstorms across mid-Michigan Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the I-69 corridor on the boarder of a slight risk for severe weather. Farther north across the Great Lakes Bay Region and rest of our viewing area, it’s a marginal risk.

The threat is damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, as well as 1″ diameter hail.

An isolated tornado isn’t completely out of the question either.

We will be closely watching and tracking the storms as they develop.

There are still some factors that may change over the next 24 hours.

We’ll hone in the chance for severe weather throughout the day.

Any storms will be over with Monday morning.

A few showers may linger into early afternoon as several cold fronts pass through.

Behind them, much cooler air settles into mid-Michigan.

On Tuesday, we will start the day in the 40s and likely stay in the 60s into the afternoon.

Warmer and dry weather continues through Thursday.

