Man who had to remove prosthetic leg in MI jail loses lawsuit

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (6/19/21) - A man who says his rights were violated when he was forced to remove his prosthetic leg in jail has lost a lawsuit against an Upper Peninsula county.

A federal appeals court notes that Ralph Keller’s meals were delivered to him. Keller also was allowed to use a wheelchair outside his cell at the Chippewa County jail.

According to a report, deputies told Keller he would have to “hop around or crawl’ to get around the jail. But it said he was not always required to get around on his own.

The sheriff’s office said Keller had to remove his leg because it could be used as a weapon. He was released on his fourth day in custody.

Keller also lost an appeal over how his breathing treatments were handled by the jail.

