State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (6/19/2021)--ABC12 is following reports of a Saturday afternoon shooting involving a Flint police officer that put a victim in the hospital.

It happened blocks away from a Juneteenth parade north of downtown Flint.

The condition of the victim remains unclear, though Flint Police confirm they were taken to Hurley Medical Center. ABC12 has put in several phone calls to state police, which will handle the investigation moving forward, but has not yet heard back.

A line of police cars blocked off Saginaw Street, taping off the area surrounding a gas station and maintaining a wide cordon at the time of publication. A grainy video circulating online showed what appeared to be a standoff between an officer and the driver of a silver car in the gas station parking lot.

Meanwhile, blocks away, a parade commemorating Juneteenth and a related celebration at Berston Field House were well underway.

ABC12 has learned that officer was working along the parade route. A witness claimed he was feet away from the shooting. He wished to remain anonymous:

“I saw an officer maybe ten feet to the left of me in front of a car with his gun out. I didn’t see if anybody shot out of the car but I did see the officer shoot into the car and I could tell that he, from his look, like he mortally wounded somebody. He instantly fell to the ground crying because I felt like he didn’t want to do whatever he had to do.”

Again, ABC12 does not yet have confirmation regarding exactly how this played out. Whether the driver of that car fired first or not and what preceded the shooting.

Stay with ABC12 on air and online for any new developments.

