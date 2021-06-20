After 100 years, Detroit-area coney island closing soon

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (6/20/21) - Hold the onions? Yes, and the mustard, too, unfortunately.

Red Hots Coney Island in Highland Park is closing in late July - a month after it celebrates its 100th year in business on June 26. Co-owner Carol Harlan says she and husband Rich are closing on their own terms.

They’ve been serving coney dogs for decades. The restaurant was started by a great-uncle, Tom Nicholson, who came to the U.S. from Greece. The Harlans put a hot dog in the bun, then add mustard, chili and onions. Some coney places put the mustard on top of the chili.

Carol Harlan hopes someone buys the business. She says Highland Park “needs a place” like Red Hots Coney.

Longtime customers are posting messages on the restaurant’s Facebook page, thanking the family for the years of memories.

