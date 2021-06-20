Advertisement

After 100 years, Detroit-area coney island closing soon

Red Hots Coney Island in Highland Park is closing in late July.
Coney dog
Coney dog(Noel Navarro)
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (6/20/21) - Hold the onions? Yes, and the mustard, too, unfortunately.

Red Hots Coney Island in Highland Park is closing in late July - a month after it celebrates its 100th year in business on June 26. Co-owner Carol Harlan says she and husband Rich are closing on their own terms.

They’ve been serving coney dogs for decades. The restaurant was started by a great-uncle, Tom Nicholson, who came to the U.S. from Greece. The Harlans put a hot dog in the bun, then add mustard, chili and onions. Some coney places put the mustard on top of the chili.

Carol Harlan hopes someone buys the business. She says Highland Park “needs a place” like Red Hots Coney.

Longtime customers are posting messages on the restaurant’s Facebook page, thanking the family for the years of memories.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspected shooter dies after confrontation with Flint Police
ABC12 counted 21 days since Halloween when the County had zero units available to respond. It...
ABC12 investigates: why is Genesee County’s ambulance shortage becoming worse?
The North Point in Kawkawlin needs to bring on around six additional workers to handle expanded...
Mid-MI restaurants still plagued by staffing shortages, menu problems
Flint businesswoman hopes spirit of Black Wall Street gives her business a bounce back
Flint businesswoman hopes spirit of Black Wall Street gives her business a bounce back
The Genesee Sheriff Dive Team is searching for a missing boater in Atlas Township.
Dive team searching for missing boater in Atlas Township

Latest News

Cherry Shaking Season has arrived in mid-Michigan.
Late spring frosts take bite out of Michigan cherry harvest
Strong storms possible in Mid-Michigan on Sunday, June 20.
Severe thunderstorm threat exists in Mid-Michigan tonight
49th Annual Sloan Museum Auto Fair kick off event
49th Annual Sloan Museum Auto Fair kick off event
Preview of Sloan Museum Auto Fair
Preview of Sloan Museum Auto Fair