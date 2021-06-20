Advertisement

Flint holds one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan

The largest event in the community happened Saturday afternoon in front of City Hall.
Juneteenth Celebration in Flint
By Christine Winter
Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/20/21) - Thousands of people across the City of Flint celebrated Juneteenth over the weekend.

Boxer and MMA fighter Claressa Shields served as the grand marshal of the Champions Parade.

The Detroit Pistons Drumline, a number of dance groups, and even motorcycle clubs participated in the event.

Sonja Fiest Price explained why the day was so important to her.

“Juneteenth is our ability to celebrate our freedom. I appreciate the July 4th holiday. But to celebrate Juneteenth is reflective of my own identity,” said Price.

At Max Brandon Park, the Traditional Juneteenth Celebration continued its nearly 50-year tradition of commemorating the moment when the final slaves learned they were free nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

DeWaun Robinson said it was important to continue the tradition to help educate the public and youth in the community.

“Juneteenth is really about education. We want our ancestral knowledge being placed, we got our young people... but they are learning what Juneteenth is. The true essence of it and the history of our heritage.”

Flint was home to the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the state.

