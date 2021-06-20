Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been a hot an dry Father’s Day across mid-Michigan with temperatures in the 80s.

However, all that’s about to change tonight.

Be alert and prepared for several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight and early Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” risk for severe storms north of the Tri-Cities and Thumb.

There’s a “slight” risk for the I-69 corridor including the Flint area. An “enhanced” risk just grazes the southern tip of Genesee County down by the Fenton area, as well as southern Shiawassee County.

So, the risk for severe storms is greater the farther south you go. An isolated tornado is possible, strong wind gusts up to 70 mph and one inch diameter hail.

Heavy rain could produce local flooding.

Make sure you have your weather radio turned on.

You can also follow all severe weather bulletins on the ABC12 Weather App.

You can program alerts to wake you up if a warning or watch is issued.

We will also post severe weather alerts on social media and on ABC12 until the threat is over.

By Monday morning, these storms will have rapidly pushed off to the east.

Some lingering showers are possible.

Temperatures will fall back into the 60s behind a potent cold front.

A gusty northwest wind will usher in sharply cooler air that will last into Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will only reach the mid 60s for most of mid-Michigan.

Dry weather will last through Thursday.

After a very pleasant day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s, we’ll turn up the heat on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

More rain is expected on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.