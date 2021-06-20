Late spring frosts take bite out of Michigan cherry harvest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (6/20/21) - Late spring frosts have taken a bite out of the cherry harvest in parts of western Michigan, leaving some farms without any cherries at all.

Cold weather in April and May has left Moelker Orchards in Grand Rapids with no sweet or tart cherries for sale this season, and instead looking ahead to a good apple harvest in September.

But WOOD-TV reports that Wells Orchards, located in Ottawa County, managed to escape the cold weather with half of its cherry population. Co-owner Scott Wells says his customers will be able to start picking cherries at his orchard next weekend.

The Michigan Ag Council says Michigan grows 70% of the United States’ supply of tart cherries, ranking first in production.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WOOD-TV.)