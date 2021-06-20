Severe thunderstorm threat exists in Mid-Michigan tonight

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - (06/20/2021) - There is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms across all of Mid-Michigan late in the day today and overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in at least a “marginal” risk (1/5) with a “slight” risk (2/5) south of the Tri-Cities. An “enhanced” risk (3/5) is in place for southern parts of Shiawassee County. This means that the further south you go, the better chance there is for severe storms.

Most of the day today will be just fine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Thunderstorm chances don’t come into the picture until after dinnertime. Thunderstorms are likely tonight but the main window for severe weather will be from 8 p.m. to around 4 a.m. tonight.

The strongest storms will be capable or producing gusty winds, large hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms could come in a few waves tonight so some localized flooding will be possible.

With these storms coming late in the day and overnight, it’s important to make sure you have multiple ways to receive any watch and warning information. A NOAA weather radio can give you updates and even wake you up if a warning or watch is issued. The free ABC12 First Alert Weather app is also available to download for iPhone and Android users.

