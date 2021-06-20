Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm threat exists in Mid-Michigan tonight

The main window for severe weather will be from 8 p.m. to around 4 a.m. tonight.
Strong storms possible in Mid-Michigan on Sunday, June 20.
Strong storms possible in Mid-Michigan on Sunday, June 20.(WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - (06/20/2021) - There is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms across all of Mid-Michigan late in the day today and overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in at least a “marginal” risk (1/5) with a “slight” risk (2/5) south of the Tri-Cities. An “enhanced” risk (3/5) is in place for southern parts of Shiawassee County. This means that the further south you go, the better chance there is for severe storms.

Most of the day today will be just fine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Thunderstorm chances don’t come into the picture until after dinnertime. Thunderstorms are likely tonight but the main window for severe weather will be from 8 p.m. to around 4 a.m. tonight.

The strongest storms will be capable or producing gusty winds, large hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms could come in a few waves tonight so some localized flooding will be possible.

With these storms coming late in the day and overnight, it’s important to make sure you have multiple ways to receive any watch and warning information. A NOAA weather radio can give you updates and even wake you up if a warning or watch is issued. The free ABC12 First Alert Weather app is also available to download for iPhone and Android users.

Stay with ABC12 for updates on-air, online, and on social media.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspected shooter dies after confrontation with Flint Police
ABC12 counted 21 days since Halloween when the County had zero units available to respond. It...
ABC12 investigates: why is Genesee County’s ambulance shortage becoming worse?
The North Point in Kawkawlin needs to bring on around six additional workers to handle expanded...
Mid-MI restaurants still plagued by staffing shortages, menu problems
Flint businesswoman hopes spirit of Black Wall Street gives her business a bounce back
Flint businesswoman hopes spirit of Black Wall Street gives her business a bounce back
The Genesee Sheriff Dive Team is searching for a missing boater in Atlas Township.
Dive team searching for missing boater in Atlas Township

Latest News

Strong storms expected late today and tonight
Strong storms expected late today and tonight
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Strong storms possible to kick off the weekend
A few strong storms possible on Saturday
More Rain is on the Way...
JR’s Friday Night Weather Report