Strong storms expected late today and tonight

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Today is Father’s Day and the first day of Summer and if you are planning anything special for your dad, most of the day should be just fine weather-wise. We’ll see some sunshine to start but clouds will gradually increase this afternoon. Temperatures will climb from the 60s into the lower 80s later on today. So, if you are looking to treat dad with a lunch or round of golf, the weather will be cooperating.

Attention then turns to another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late this evening and overnight. While most of the day will be dry, storm chances will increase after dinnertime and will become likely after sunset. Some of these storms could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” risk for severe weather north of the Tri-Cities and a “slight” risk south of there. There is also an “enhanced” risk for far southwestern parts of Shiawassee County. What this means is that the further south you go, the greater the chance is for severe weather. All threats appear to be on the table with strong winds up to 70 mph and heavy rain being the primary concerns. An isolated tornado and large hail also can’t be ruled out. Since this severe risk is mainly tonight, it’s important to have a weather radio or have alerts set up on your phone so that it can wake you if a warning or watch is issued. ABC12 will bring updates on air and online if any severe storms move into Mid-Michigan.

Thunderstorms will continue overnight and will gradually come to an end tomorrow morning as a strong cold front moves through Mid-Michigan. This front will bring gusty winds and falling temperatures throughout the day on Monday, so the warmest part of the day will be in the morning. By afternoon, our temperatures will only be in the 50s/60s with a breezy west-northwest wind at 15-25 mph. We trend even cooler going into Tuesday with highs only in the 60s. Our next chance for widespread rain and storms after tonight will be on Friday.

