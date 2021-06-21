Advertisement

18-year-old woman dies after crash in Flint early Sunday

Deadly crash
Deadly crash
By ABC12 News Staff

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old woman died just after midnight Sunday, when she was thrown out of a car that crashed near the intersection of Saginaw and Warren streets.

The one-car crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. The Flint Police Department says five people were in the car when it crashed, but investigators haven’t released information about how it happened.

The 18-year-old woman was thrown out of the car and pronounced dead on the scene. Four others were treated and released at an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the vehicle was speeding when it crashed. Investigators will continue looking into whether any other factors led to the crash.

