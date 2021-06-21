Advertisement

39-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in Burton

Police say a van turning left from Dort Highway to Hemphill Road went into the motorcycle’s path
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Flint Township died Sunday after a crash in Burton.

The 39-year-old motorcyclist was riding south on Dort Highway around 12:10 p.m. when a northbound van made a left turn into his path at Hemphill Road, according to the Burton Police Department.

An ambulance rushed the motorcyclist to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Nobody in the van reported any injuries from the crash.

Investigators say speed and alcohol did not contribute to the crash. Burton police will continue investigating how the crash happened.

