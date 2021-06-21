Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight...
The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors’ challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspected shooter dies after confrontation with Flint Police
Strong storms possible in Mid-Michigan on Sunday, June 20.
Severe thunderstorm threat exists in Mid-Michigan tonight
The North Point in Kawkawlin needs to bring on around six additional workers to handle expanded...
Mid-MI restaurants still plagued by staffing shortages, menu problems
ABC12 counted 21 days since Halloween when the County had zero units available to respond. It...
ABC12 investigates: why is Genesee County’s ambulance shortage becoming worse?
Flint businesswoman hopes spirit of Black Wall Street gives her business a bounce back
Flint businesswoman hopes spirit of Black Wall Street gives her business a bounce back

Latest News

Frankenmuth sees resurgent Father's Day crowds
“I wouldn’t change it for the world:” Frankenmuth sees resurgent Father’s Day crowds
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette