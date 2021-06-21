Case against four men accused of murdering 3-year-old delayed to November

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/21/2021) - It’s been eight months since 3-year-old Messiah Williams died while inside his Flint home.

Investigators said three people shot into the home, aiming for his babysitter. A fourth person was charged for planning the shooting.

The accused faced a judge in court Monday. A preliminary examination was scheduled, which involves multiple witnesses taking the stand to prove the charges against the defendants.

But, the Prosecutor’s Office told the Judge they have new evidence and didn’t have time to get it to each defense attorney ahead of Monday’s hearing. So they asked to reschedule.

The Judge said with the massive backlog of cases she’s working through, they have to wait until November.

“I want justice. I don’t care how long it takes, if it takes till November, if it takes till next year,” said Geri Bader, Messiah’s Grandma.

Bader’s emotions are still raw, as she talks about her Grandson.

“He was so loving and so kind and so beautiful; and, it’s just hard, it’s so hard,” she shared.

Bader said it’s the support of the entire community that’s helping their family push through.

They held a rally outside the courthouse, as Messiah’s suspected killers faced a judge inside Monday.

“Today is another day I get to make a memory with my grandson. It’s not the memory I want to make, but it’s a memory that I cherish. Everything that I can do and say his name and spend time with him,” said Messiah’s Grandpa, David Hurley.

On the night of October 22, 2020, around 11:30 p.m., Michigan State Police investigators said the toddler was in the living room of his Oklahoma Avenue home in Flint, when three people shot into their home. Messiah was the only one hit.

25-year-old Desean Davis is charged with organizing the shooting. The Prosecutor said it was in retaliation because Davis’ mother had recently been murdered. The person believed responsible for that is related to Messiah’s babysitter. It’s believed that’s who their suspected target was that October night.

Davis didn’t show up. But, investigators said 20-year-old London Walton, 22-year-old Cameron Burnett and 21-year-old Shamir Banks did.

Afterwards, it’s believed they ran to Atlanta Georgia to hide out. Banks still has not been caught.

“I can’t believe that nobody’s turned him in, somebody is holding him, or helping him,” Hurley said. “Somebody is providing him a roof, food, shelter; and, they should be charged as well.”

Because the case had to be pushed to November, the Judge fined the Prosecutor’s Office $5,000. Prosecutor David Leyton said he plans to appeal that decision.

Messiah’s family now wants to pass a law that would establish mandatory prison sentences for anyone who shoots into a building, vehicle or crowd with a child present.

Messiah’s Grandpa said they turned in the paperwork to lawmakers last week.

