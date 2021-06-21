Cooling off

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving through the state this morning is bringing us some rain to start the day, but will also shift our winds and cool us down.

Spotty showers are possible this morning along with sun & clouds. We’ll hit our highs mid-morning, around 70 degrees, before temps cool through the afternoon as humidity levels drop. We’ll be in the lower 60s by the evening in many neighborhoods! It’ll be a little windy today as winds at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph, shift from the SW this morning to the W and NW this afternoon.

Tonight winds stay out of the NW at 5-10mph. Skies will clear with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow brings highs only in the mid 60s! We’ll see some sunshine in the morning before more clouds and scattered showers move in.

This gives way to more sun Wednesday with temps back into the mid 70s.

