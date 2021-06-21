Family cleans up grandfather’s former property from blight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - While cleaning up land bank properties in Flint, a father and his two sons happened to notice that one of the lots looked familiar. It turned out to be the former home of their grandfather, who died 20 years ago.

“I thought that I would never have to mow this grass again,” said Skeetter Holmes.

For several years, the Holmes family has been traveling across Flint, cleaning up properties filled with blight through the Genesee County Land Bank’s Clean and Green Program.

Holmes said, “Instead of us just talking about the problem, we need to be a part of the solution and what can we do to be a part of the solution.”

Holmes wanted his two sons Elisha and Jeremiah to also be part of the solution.

13-year old Elisha said, “We go out, pick up the garbage, we weed whack it, and just get it cut and make it look good for the neighborhood.”

While volunteering last week, Holmes says one of the properties on their route looked familiar. That’s when he realized, it was once home.

“When we got here, there were a lot of different emotions that hit me all at the same time,” said Holmes.

Holmes said his father always kept his property up to par. Now he wants to carry that legacy on to his sons.

Elisha and Jeremiah said although they never knew their grandfather, they knew he was smiling down on them.

“I think that it’s really cool because we get to cut the same lawn that my grandpa cut and that he passed on to my dad to cut and now me and my brother are cutting it,” said 14-year-old Jeremiah Holmes,.

And now they plan to continue that legacy.

“We plan on passing it on to our sons to cut,” said Jeremiah.

Skeetter Holmes hopes his father’s legacy will inspire others to remove blight and make his community beautiful again.

“I really believe that now if the community came back together with those same methods, we could do some things to clean up our city,” said Holmes.

The Holmes family plans on making this property a regular stop now on their route.

