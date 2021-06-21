Advertisement

First mosquito-borne virus found in Saginaw County this summer

By Cheri Hardmon
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/21/21) “Even if just one mosquito sample that we tested came back positive. It shows that it can be just one mosquito anywhere,” Director for the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission, Bill Stanuszek.

Most people in Michigan have heard of the West Nile Virus--but this summer you will need to protect yourself against another mosquito-borne virus.

“Jamestown Canyon virus is the first virus that we’ve found this year,” he said.

Stanuszek says there are key differences between the two viruses. For one they way they are transmitted.

“It is able to transmitted by multiple species of mosquitos. So the mosquitos that are out breeding in that snowmelt pools that we do the aerial treatment for, it can be found in that population. And then it’s carried through, the virus, within different mosquitos that are present throughout the summer,”

Stanuszek says the Jamestown Canyon virus is not new to the area and is usually be found in more rural areas.

“It’s been quite a few years since we noted it. But we are starting to see it with a little more regularity,” Stanuszek said

He says they haven’t seen any cases of people infected yet. but if you are bitten by a mosquito infected---.

“You’re likely to be asymptomatic so you won’t show any symptoms. However, like West Nile virus, Jamestown Canyon can lead to in some cases to more of a flu-like symptoms and in very rare cases you may require hospitalizations as it gets into the nervous system,” he said.

Stanuszek says symptoms can appear 2 day to 2 weeks after the bite-- which include sore throat, runny nose and cough followed by fever, headache, nausea and vomiting.

The best way to protect yourself is by wearing a repellent like DEET and getting rid of any standing water near and around your home.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspected shooter dies after confrontation with Flint Police
Strong storms possible in Mid-Michigan on Sunday, June 20.
Severe thunderstorm threat exists in Mid-Michigan tonight
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend
Coney dog
After 100 years, Detroit-area coney island closing soon
Deadly crash
18-year-old woman dies after crash in Flint early Sunday

Latest News

Full trash bin sits out on curb in the Village of Sanford.
Village of Sanford added to list of communities impacted by Republic Services waste removal delays
Healthsource WJRT
Surprising ways you may be damaging your teeth
Healthsource WJRT
Virtual biopsies could change the medical field
A new device restores hearing
A new device restores hearing