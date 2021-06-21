First mosquito-borne virus found in Saginaw County this summer

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/21/21) “Even if just one mosquito sample that we tested came back positive. It shows that it can be just one mosquito anywhere,” Director for the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission, Bill Stanuszek.

Most people in Michigan have heard of the West Nile Virus--but this summer you will need to protect yourself against another mosquito-borne virus.

“Jamestown Canyon virus is the first virus that we’ve found this year,” he said.

Stanuszek says there are key differences between the two viruses. For one they way they are transmitted.

“It is able to transmitted by multiple species of mosquitos. So the mosquitos that are out breeding in that snowmelt pools that we do the aerial treatment for, it can be found in that population. And then it’s carried through, the virus, within different mosquitos that are present throughout the summer,”

Stanuszek says the Jamestown Canyon virus is not new to the area and is usually be found in more rural areas.

“It’s been quite a few years since we noted it. But we are starting to see it with a little more regularity,” Stanuszek said

He says they haven’t seen any cases of people infected yet. but if you are bitten by a mosquito infected---.

“You’re likely to be asymptomatic so you won’t show any symptoms. However, like West Nile virus, Jamestown Canyon can lead to in some cases to more of a flu-like symptoms and in very rare cases you may require hospitalizations as it gets into the nervous system,” he said.

Stanuszek says symptoms can appear 2 day to 2 weeks after the bite-- which include sore throat, runny nose and cough followed by fever, headache, nausea and vomiting.

The best way to protect yourself is by wearing a repellent like DEET and getting rid of any standing water near and around your home.

