Grand Blanc Township motorcyclist killed, passenger injured

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is dead and a woman was injured after police say someone turned in front of their motorcycle in Oakland County on Friday.

The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Ratalee Lake Road in Springfield Township.

A 50-year-old Clarkston man driving a 2019 Ford Explorer turned out of a parking lot onto Dixie Highway and hit the Grand Blanc Township couple’s 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The 44-year-old Grand Blanc Township man operating the motorcycle and the 38-year-old woman riding with him were rushed to Ascension Genesys Hospital. The man was pronounced dead of his injuries while the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Clarkston man driving the Ford, who wasn’t identified, and the 49-year-old woman riding with him did not report any injuries.

Police say both motorcyclists, who have not been identified, were wearing helmets and both people in the Explorer were wearing seat belts when the crash happened. Investigators don’t believe either driver was intoxicated when they collided.

The sheriff’s office will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.