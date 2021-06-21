Advertisement

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONX, N.Y. (CNN) – The NYPD is looking for suspects in a brazen daylight shooting in the Bronx that was caught on security cameras Thursday evening.

A 24-year-old man who appeared to be running from a gunman fell, knocking down two children.

While on the ground, the gunman proceeds to shoot the man in the back and both of his legs.

No bullets hit the children, a 10-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, and they did not require hospitalization.

The gunman reportedly joined an accomplice and got away on a scooter.

New York Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from the surveillance video.

The man who was shot is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspected shooter dies after confrontation with Flint Police
Strong storms possible in Mid-Michigan on Sunday, June 20.
Severe thunderstorm threat exists in Mid-Michigan tonight
Coney dog
After 100 years, Detroit-area coney island closing soon
Juneteenth Celebration in Flint
Flint holds one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan
The North Point in Kawkawlin needs to bring on around six additional workers to handle expanded...
Mid-MI restaurants still plagued by staffing shortages, menu problems

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
39-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in Burton
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Congress erred when it set up a board to oversee patent...
High court: Congress erred in patent dispute board setup
According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more...
Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated