JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Updated: 1 hour ago
The calendar now says it is summer, but in the wake of a cool front that brought us a couple of rounds of thunderstorms during the weekend, there will definitely be a hint of spring in the air overnight, and for Tuesday.  With clearing skies and diminishing winds tonight, temperatures will take a tumble.  Our “normal” low as we begin the summer season is 58-degrees.  Temperatures early Tuesday morning could be about 20 degrees below that in a few spots across lower Michigan.

Bright sunshine early Tuesday morning will give temperatures a nice jump start for the day.  Unfortunately, we will see a good bit of cloud cover develop for the afternoon so highs for the day will stay a good bit below the average, which is now 80-degrees.  Some of the thicker clouds we’ll see for the afternoon will spit out some drops of rain.  Most of the showers that pop up will be pretty light and will be more of a nuisance than anything else.  A few showers will remain a possibility for Tuesday night too.

We will have warmer temperatures in store for Wednesday as winds shift in from the southwest.  We will have partly sunny skies for the day, but a few brief showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out during the day.  Highs will move easily through the 70s.  We will be back into the 80s for Thursday as southwesterly winds increase.  On ABC12 News are tracking the potential for the return of widespread rains to end the workweek. - JR

