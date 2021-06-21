Michigan bills would create stiffer penalties for drive-by shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Four bills introduced in the Michigan Legislature last week would increase the penalties for drive-by shootings after a rash of incidents in Flint involving young children.

House Bills 5027 and 5028 would allow for a prison sentence of up to 30 years if a young child is injured in a drive-by shooting, up to 40 years if a young child is seriously injured and up to life in prison with no chance of parole if a young child dies in a drive-by shooting.

House Bills 5029 and 5030 would increase the maximum sentence for shooting at a vehicle occupied by a young child to 10 years in prison and up to 20 years in prison if a child is seriously injured.

Democrat State Rep. Cynthia Neeley of Flint said the bipartisan legislation came from a Flint family whose child was injured in a drive-by shooting. Several drive-by shootings have been reported in Flint this year already.

“These cowardly, heinous actions must end,” Neeley said. “Drive-by shooters are intentionally targeting family members and numerous children have been shot and murdered in my community and throughout Michigan.”

Republican State Rep. Graham Filler of DeWitt said many drive-by shootings happen as retaliation and shooters are targeting an entire family.

“While there has been bi-partisan support to move towards reducing numerous criminal penalties, drive-by shootings are violent actions that destroy families and harm neighborhoods,” he said. “Anyone who willingly puts an entire family in danger should face the consequences.”

All four bills are pending the Michigan House Judiciary Committee. They would have to reach approval from the House and Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign them into law.

