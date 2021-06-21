Motive remains unclear after woman allegedly fired at Flint police officer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police were still investigating what allegedly led a woman to pull a gun and fire a gunshot at a Flint police officer two days after the incident.

Just steps away from a Juneteenth Celebration Parade in Flint around 2 p.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police say 19-year-old Briana Sykes pulled up to an officer in a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo. He was working a traffic point for the event near Saginaw and Leith streets.

Michigan State Police say Sykes drove up and shot first, directly at the officer. Investigators say the officer immediately fired back at Sykes.

She was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

A bystander’s video shows the officer fall to the ground and begin weeping uncontrollably after the shooting, clearly realizing the gravity of what just happened.

A different bystander, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he was just feet away and watched the end of the shooting unfold.

“I saw an officer maybe 10 feet to the left of me in front of a car with his gun out,” he said. “I didn’t see if anybody shot out of the car but I did see the officer shoot into the car and I could tell that he, from his look, like he mortally wounded somebody. He instantly fell to the ground crying because I felt like he didn’t want to do whatever he had to do.”

Michigan State Police say the motive remained under investigation Monday. Detectives were searching Sykes’ cell phones and other electronic records, including social media accounts, and interviewing people related to the investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting, who has not been identified, remained on paid administrative leave Monday per the Flint Police Department’s standard protocol.

