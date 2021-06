FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -This week’s newsmaker focuses on arts and culture. The director of the Flint Youth Film Festival talks about this year’s festival and his own award winning films. Flint’s first Poet Laureate joins us to talk about her $50,000 fellowship award and how she plans to use to expose more youth to poetry.

