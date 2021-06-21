One Week, One Street community service project gets underway in Saginaw

Advertisement

By Colton Cichoracki
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A weeklong community service project that helps revitalize Saginaw neighborhoods got underway on Monday and it will continue until Friday.

One Week, One Street brings hundreds of volunteers and a number of organizations together to help clean up a neighborhood in Saginaw. This week, volunteers are working in a neighborhood on the city’s southside.

“We will be revitalizing homes, painting, building porches, doing landscaping, whatever we can do with the funds that we have,” said Arshen Baldwin, the project’s organizer.

Since starting nice years ago, One Week, One Street has helped improve nearly 200 homes and has produced close to 35,000 volunteer hours across the community. The yearly event typically takes place at this point in June.

“For the city, it brings a sense of community,” Baldwin said. “It tears down any racial differences, separations. We have everyone here at one place and the thing that unites us is love. It doesn’t matter what the skin color is. Love brings us together.”

Baldwin said that the project has made great strides in the communities they have already worked in.

“One thing neighbors talked about was the fact that they hadn’t really gone outside and connected with neighbors, it made them feel more comfortable,” she said. “It made people feel like they could take care of their homes.”

Monique Turner has volunteered with this project for four years.

“One year, we built a shed in someone’s backyard and then another year, we helped the homeowner with painting the house and trimming the hedges and things like that,” she said. “Just to beautify the property.”

Turner is from Saginaw and said she got involved to help curb some of the stigma that surrounds the city.

“They talk so much about what we’re not doing in Saginaw and this is an opportunity to really make an impact that is going to be positive,” she said.

Volunteers work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Anyone looking to volunteer does not need to pre-register. They can show up to the work site located at Beachwood Ave. and Gallagher St. and get signed up.

More information about One Week, One Street can be found on its Facebook page and website.

Baldwin also thanked the large number of organizations, churches, and businesses that help support the project’s mission.

