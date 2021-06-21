Person charged in connection with 2019 discovery of woman’s body in Saginaw County creek

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It was more than two years ago when a woman’s body was found in a Saginaw County creek.

Today, a woman was criminally charged in the case.

Police say that 54-year-old Nadya Hartman died of a drug overdose, but how she ended up in the creek is still a mystery. Prosecutor’s believe they have enough information to charge at least one person in the case, for now.

“This individual is charged with the offense of concealing the death of an individual,” Saginaw County District Court Judge Terry Clark said as he read the criminal complaint.

46-year-old Laura Schempf faces that charge in connection with the death of Nadya Hartman.

Hartman’s body was found in a creek in Albee Township on March 25th, 2019. Her family had filed a missing persons report with Saginaw Police on February 1st.

Its a misdemeanor to not report a known deceased body to police, a funeral home, or 9-1-1, but in the case of Schempf, she was charged with a felony because investigators apparently believe she purposely concealed the fact or cause of death.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Investigators are sharing few other details about the investigation. Its still not clear how Hartman’s body ended up in the creek.

A Michigan State Police spokesperson says it’s possible Schempf may eventually have co-defendants in the case.

In any drug overdose case, if investigators can determine who delivered the fatal dose of drugs to the victim, they can be charged with a crime as well.

Schempf remains in jail, being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.