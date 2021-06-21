Advertisement

Police catch Burton couple with catalytic converters, power saw early Sunday

Seven catalytic converters and a battery Sawzall were located during a traffic stop
Catalytic converter graphic
Catalytic converter graphic(Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating whether a Burton couple were involved in thefts of catalytic converters around Rochester Hills early Sunday.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate around 2:15 a.m. Police say the 25-year-old male driver from Burton had a suspended driver’s license.

The passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Burton, claimed she was the owner of the vehicle, but the sheriff’s office says she couldn’t produce any documentation proving the vehicle belongs to her.

An Oakland County sheriff deputy noticed seven catalytic converters and a battery powered Sawzall in the vehicle during the traffic stop. Police detained the man and woman while the Oakland County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Unit launched an investigation.

The couple was released from custody later Sunday, but the sheriff’s office plans to coordinate with other police agencies in the area to determine whether the couple might be responsible for catalytic converter thefts.

Neither suspect was identified and investigators had not announced any charges against them by Monday evening.

Catalytic converters are a popular target for thieves because they contain a variety of precious metals, which fetch big returns from scrap yards. Police say thieves can cut the devices from under vehicles in about a minute while concealed underneath.

