Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified the 19-year-old woman killed after allegedly shooting at a Flint police officer on Saturday afternoon.

Police say 19-year-old Briana Sykes of Flint died at an area hospital after the incident around 2:15 p.m.

Michigan State Police say Sykes drove up to an officer directing traffic near Flint’s Juneteenth Celebration Parade and fired a gunshot at the officer, who has not been identified. The officer returned fire and hit Sykes.

The officer was not injured and no bystanders were injured in the incident. An anonymous witness said the officer immediately tumbled to the ground weeping after the shooting.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident at the request of the Flint Police Department. Reports will be forwarded to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges are filed for the shooting.

