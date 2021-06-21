Advertisement

Police in Michigan, other states on lookout for speeders

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Law enforcement from more than 30 municipal, county and state agencies are on the lookout for speeders as part of the “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign.

Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are partnering with five other states on the traffic safety effort, which runs to June 27.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning says that, nationally, 9,478 traffic fatalities in 2019 involved crashes in which one or more drivers were speeding. Speed-related crashes in Michigan rose from 185 in 2019 to 200 last year.

