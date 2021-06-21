Advertisement

Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay Monday. He’s the NFL’s only openly gay player.

Nassib made his announcement in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspected shooter dies after confrontation with Flint Police
Strong storms possible in Mid-Michigan on Sunday, June 20.
Severe thunderstorm threat exists in Mid-Michigan tonight
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend
Coney dog
After 100 years, Detroit-area coney island closing soon
Deadly crash
18-year-old woman dies after crash in Flint early Sunday

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association...
US Supreme Court NCAA Ruling Debrief
Catalytic converter graphic
Police catch Burton couple with catalytic converters, power saw early Sunday
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Motive remains unclear after woman allegedly fired at Flint police officer