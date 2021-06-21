Village of Sanford added to list of communities impacted by Republic Services waste removal delays

VILLAGE OF SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) (06/21/21)-“I think people are pretty disappointed when we hear they’re coming Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and then they still don’t show up,” said Village of Sanford President, Dolores Porte.

Rows of trash bins line the streets outside of homes in the Village of Sanford this Monday-- waiting to be emptied.

It’s a sight that frustrates Porte.

“It’s especially frustrating when you are paying for a service, the service isn’t being provided and the options aren’t clear on wat we can do to close that gap,” she said.

What makes the sight even more unpleasant for Porte, thinking about all the hard work that went into cleaning up the village following the historic flooding that swept in tons of debris after Sanford and Edenville dams breaches, a year ago.

“We’d like to keep the town picked up and not go back into a situation where we have a lot of debris sitting around that doesn’t show our progress and all the good things that we’ve done,” Porte said.

Porte says residents pay $180 year for their waste management services provided by Republic Services.

The contract with Republic is combined with Jerome Township’s.

Township supervisor Mike Woods tells me it’s 5 year contract that expires in December of 2022 and they are looking at other waste removal companies to use.

Porte says better communication by Republic Services would help ease some of their concerns.

" And when they make a commitment to come, we just need them to come on that day and that time,” Porte said.

ABC 12 has reached out to Republic Services several times-- including Monday.

They tell us in a statement, “Many industries are facing staffing challenges at this time and the recycling and waste industry is no different. Residents in the Village of Sanford and Jerome Township can expect to receive regularly scheduled collections within two weeks.”

