3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police.
Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.
Authorities say a person who was believed to have been shot by the gunman was taken to a hospital and died.
The attacker also was shot and killed.
Officials didn’t describe the circumstances of the shooting in the city about 7 miles northwest of Denver.
