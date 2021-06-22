Advertisement

Cooler today

By Christina Burkhart
Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After starting with beautiful sunshine – and a jacket – we’ll see more clouds and scattered showers this afternoon as a trough moves through the area. We’re then dry overnight with another chance at rain tomorrow, and we’ll warm up to end the week.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 60s for most with winds shifting from the NW to SW at 5-10mph. Lots of sun is present throughout the morning before more clouds move in midday. Scattered showers will develop for the afternoon and early evening before skies clear.

We stay clear overnight with lows in the lower 40s north to near 50 south. Winds will be light and out of the SW.

Tomorrow SW winds pick up to 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph from time to time. Similar to today, we’ll have sun & clouds with the possibility of isolated showers.

The 80 return Thursday and Friday!

