Don’t ditch the mask yet: some COVID restrictions still in place

By Christine Kanerva
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WJRT) - Don’t throw away the mask yet. Although, Michigan has lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, not all of them are over.

And private businesses can still require to wear a mask when you come in.

Hospitals are still enforcing COVID-19 mask and visitor’s policy.

For example at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, masks are still required for visitors and patients.

For adult non-COVID patients, two visitors are allowed.

Whereas no visitors are still allowed for adult COVID adult patients.

Click here to see Hurley’s visitor policy.

And if you’re waiting for a public bus, make sure you bring your mask. Federal mandate still requires all passengers to wear a mask while on public transportation.

Glenn Steffens is the executive director of the Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services (STARS). He said when people hear of state restrictions being lifted they don’t think about the federal restrictions that are still in place.

“That order was in effect until May 11 but they extended it until September 13. We don’t know if they’re going to extend it again or not, but what that means is until September 13, if you’re wanting to get on a bus or a plane or anything, you better bring a mask because you’re going to be required to wear it,” said Steffens.

That includes vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

Steffens said, “In a bus, you’re in a really small space with potentially a large group of people. And, I think that that’s where the extra safety measures in that this would be one of the last parts of mask mandates to go.”

Private businesses can also still require masks.

“If you own your own store, its well within your right to ask any patron to wear a mask as they come in,” said Steffens.

Other mandates still in place include safety measures and testing in nursing homes, prison staff and safe housing for agriculture workers.

