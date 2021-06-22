Flint native and CMU student athlete to compete in Olympic trials

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/22/21)-”I was shocked, I was actually here two weeks prior for NCAA nationals. And that’s when my coach found out, and so he told me, and so I was just like, like what I’m committed, like this is the big stage, you know.” said Flint native and CMU student athlete, Quiara Wheeler.

Something the Grand Blanc High school graduate and CMU student athlete could have never imagined three and a half years ago when Wheeler first picked up a hammer.

But Wheeler quickly excelled in the sport.

Setting records at CMU in the outside hammer throw and indoor weight throw. Wheeler is also a two time N-C-A-A Track and Field All American.

And now Olympic hopeful.

Wheeler said, “It would mean everything for myself, my school, my family, my hometown and Flint, everything.”

Even more impressive-- Wheeler has made it this far despite being sidelined earlier this year.

“Back in May, or March, I got sick so I was out for a month, so I didn’t know, training, and I thought my season was over, so of course you go through all the emotions of like man you work so hard to be here and you can’t finish but luckily thankfully I was blessed enough to continue my journey,” she said.

Wheeler will compete this Thursday against 23 others-- hoping to make it to the top 12, and then to the final three. From there-- the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“And I know that if I don’t qualify this time I definitely will be back. I definitely want to put on for black women and women in general because there aren’t that many black women in in that throw specifically. So I definitely want to be the face, and to bring more awareness,” Wheeler said.

And Wheeler has advice for those who may be looking at her and feeling inspired by her journey.

“Definitely don’t give up,” she said.

Wheeler competes this Thursday-- And Quiara also graduates from CMU in the Fall. She will go on to the Masters program.

