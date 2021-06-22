Flint Safe Neighborhood Initiative needs volunteers to seek leads on crimes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/22/2021) - In an effort to find leads in criminal cases, police are going door-to-door to ask community members what they know. They want their neighbors with them.

The Flint Safe Neighborhood Initiative kicked off the first week of June after a triple shooting in the City.

Michigan State Police reported three people were shot while driving away from a party held near East York and Industrial Avenues. Two of them died. The 3rd suffered critical injuries.

Without any strong leads, Flint Police, Michigan State Police, Crime Stoppers and community members went door-to-door in the neighborhood to get answers.

This week that effort continues, as police work to solve other unsolved cases in the City.

Because only a handful of community members showed up two weeks ago, police are calling for more participants.

They’ll be in the Sarvis Park Neighborhood Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

Ladel Lewis, block club president and Flint City Council Candidate, said this is one piece in their neighborhood’s effort to take back the community

“It is definitely a step in the right direction. And what I really appreciate about it is, it’s a way to get community associations involved and making us put some skin in the game,” Lewis explained.

This area is the location for the Flint Safe Neighborhood Initiative this week because police are looking for leads in the shooting death of Mariah Henderson.

Flint Police said the 18-year-old died while driving away from the BP gas station at Clio and Myrtle, around 10:30 p.m. on October 6, 2020.

“I don’t know Mariah Henderson, I don’t know her family, I don’t know anyone; but due to the fact that I have a loved one, and I care about my loved one, that’s who I’m doing it for,” Lewis said.

And with her alleged killer caught, the whole City will be safer. That’s another reason why Lewis is asking individuals in the community to step up.

All they need is for you to be willing to talk with people and inform them about how to anonymously report a tip or share a video or photo believed to be connected to the investigation.

Crime Stoppers is providing flyers with that laid out.

“We understand crime is happening, it’s up in the City,” Lewis said. “And so, if we care the way we say we care, it’s time for us to step out there and do our part, instead of sitting on the couch talking about, that’s bad and that shouldn’t happen the police need to do something. In order for something to be done, we must work with them.”

Flint Police, Michigan State Police and Crime Stoppers plan to continue this approach for current and cold cases throughout the summer.

