Advertisement

Forced by judge to surrender rifle, McCloskey has a new one

Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday,...
Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth degree assault and was fined $750. The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted protesters in front of their home in June of last year. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)(Jim Salter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis lawyer and U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey may have been forced to give up his old semi-automatic rifle, but now, he has a new one.

McCloskey on Saturday posted a photo of himself on Twitter posing with an AR-15 at a gun store.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, earned national attention last June when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured near their St. Louis mansion.

Both were indicted on felony weapons charges.

They pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in a plea agreement last week, and a judge ordered the destruction of the two weapons.

Mark McCloskey announced in May he will run for Senate next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspected shooter dies after confrontation with Flint Police
Catalytic converter graphic
Police catch Burton couple with catalytic converters, power saw early Sunday
Two women wear face masks in downtown Flint.
Michigan ending statewide mask mandate, returning to full capacity Tuesday

Latest News

Existing home sales dropped 0.9% last month from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of...
US existing home sales fall again as prices continue to soar
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan lawmakers considering end to $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation temporary, will ‘abate’
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
US seizes Iranian news sites under unclear circumstances
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown