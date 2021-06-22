Former probation officer convicted of sexually assaulting teen in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Saginaw County probation officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in neighboring Tuscola County.

A Tuscola County jury found 49-year-old Ryan Purdy guilty on six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim was 16 at the time of the crimes.

Purdy, a former Saginaw County probation officer, was originally charged in the case in 2019. His attorney argued that the sexual activity was consensual.

Purdy will be sentenced on Aug. 10. He faces up to life in prison for the first-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions.

