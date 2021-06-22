Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday was another spring-like day with very chilly temperatures to start.  A few spots across the ABC12 viewing area saw readings dip into the lower, to middle 30s.  The lowest temperature reported was around the 30-degree mark near West Branch and Cadillac.  MBS and Bishop International Airports recorded lows in the lower 40s – just a skosh above record levels.  Bright sunshine early gave way to some rain and thundershowers during the afternoon as highs once again held in the 60s.

Wednesday morning will feature some sunshine and temperatures a little bit warmer than those we experienced Tuesday morning.  The lowest readings will be in the upper 30s.  More clouds will build in for the afternoon, and a few brief showers or sprinkles may again pop up, but most of us will stay dry.  High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s.  Temperatures will climb another 7 to 10 degrees for Thursday as southwesterly breezes hold for the day.  By Thursday night, our next batch of rain will be moving in.

The Friday through Sunday stretch is looking pretty wet at this point.  Rain and thundershowers are a good bet for Friday, with the pattern expected to be a fairly widespread one.  Some heavy downpours will be possible too.  The weather system responsible for Friday’s rain is not going to be moving out of the region very quickly.  As a result, lots of clouds will likely linger through the weekend, with occasional showers continuing as well.  With the clouds and rain in place, weekend temperatures will likely run a little bit below the average.

We’ll have a look at just how much rain we may see, on ABC12 News. - JR

Most Read

State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspected shooter dies after confrontation with Flint Police
Catalytic converter graphic
Police catch Burton couple with catalytic converters, power saw early Sunday
Two women wear face masks in downtown Flint.
Michigan ending statewide mask mandate, returning to full capacity Tuesday

Latest News

Another Chilly Night is in Store...
JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report
A few showers and storms
A Few Showers & Storms
A few showers and storms
A few showers and storms
WJRT June 22nd, 2021 Morning Weather
Cooler today