JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Tuesday was another spring-like day with very chilly temperatures to start. A few spots across the ABC12 viewing area saw readings dip into the lower, to middle 30s. The lowest temperature reported was around the 30-degree mark near West Branch and Cadillac. MBS and Bishop International Airports recorded lows in the lower 40s – just a skosh above record levels. Bright sunshine early gave way to some rain and thundershowers during the afternoon as highs once again held in the 60s.

Wednesday morning will feature some sunshine and temperatures a little bit warmer than those we experienced Tuesday morning. The lowest readings will be in the upper 30s. More clouds will build in for the afternoon, and a few brief showers or sprinkles may again pop up, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s. Temperatures will climb another 7 to 10 degrees for Thursday as southwesterly breezes hold for the day. By Thursday night, our next batch of rain will be moving in.

The Friday through Sunday stretch is looking pretty wet at this point. Rain and thundershowers are a good bet for Friday, with the pattern expected to be a fairly widespread one. Some heavy downpours will be possible too. The weather system responsible for Friday’s rain is not going to be moving out of the region very quickly. As a result, lots of clouds will likely linger through the weekend, with occasional showers continuing as well. With the clouds and rain in place, weekend temperatures will likely run a little bit below the average.

We’ll have a look at just how much rain we may see, on ABC12 News. - JR