Michigan COVID-19 restrictions lifting: What are the risks?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

On Monday, a day before most of the statewide COVID-19 orders will come to an end -- a lot of excitement coming from Flint residents.

“It’s a sense of excitement with caution, for me, but we’re ready,” said Kathleen Gazall.

“I think is just about time. We’ve been shut off for a long time. You know people ready to get out and enjoy the summer,” said Elvis Harris.

The state mask mandate and gathering restrictions from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be rescinded at midnight Tuesday morning.

That means indoor and outdoor gatherings can return to 100% capacity while people don’t have to wear a face covering in most settings.

But some people choose to still practice some of the COVID-19 protocols.

“I think I’m still wearing my mask, but to see people out enjoying life you know you got to think about the children how they like to be out and having fun,” said Amad Chilton.

Dr. Rick Sadler with the Michigan State University’s Division of Public health, says feel free to wear your mask, especially if businesses require it, but says those who are fully vaccinated have a lower chance of contracting the virus.

“Even though you could still get COVID despite being vaccinated, the number of people that are going to be passing around is going to be reduced. So the more people that get vaccinated, the less we even have to worry about it as vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Sadler.

Flint Physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala also saying that those who are vaccinated are protected even from the Delta variant.

But, says there is a risk there for those who are unvaccinated.

“I think we will see people who unexpectedly get sick, and will occasionally end up in the hospital, and in the ICU death rate is very low, but as you know just as well as I do, there’s a whole lot of people that have been sick that didn’t die, but have months of issues afterwards,” he said.

Some orders will still remain in effect for people living or working in densely populated settings like agriculture facilities, nursing homes and prisons.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.