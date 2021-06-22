Michigan reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in over a year

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time in over a year, Michigan reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 91 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 893,582. That is the lowest daily increase of cases since June 15, 2020, and only the second time the increase came in less than 100 since mid-March of 2020.

State health officials reported 15 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,662. Eight of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the second lowest level of 2021 on Monday with just over 11,100 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained below 2% for the 14th consecutive day at 1.3%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses reached another new low for the year. As of Tuesday, 384 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 28 fewer than Monday. Of those, 317 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady. As of Tuesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 106 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 52 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there is one more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.377 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 6.008 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.722 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.883 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.804 million people statewide. A total of 51.1% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 61.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 33,544 cases and 906 deaths.

Saginaw, 20,006 cases and 601 deaths.

Arenac, 1,091 cases, 29 deaths and 980 recoveries.

Bay, 10,580 cases and 340 deaths.

Clare, 2,048 cases, 82 deaths and 1,842 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases, 55 deaths and 1,739 recoveries.

Gratiot, 3,227 cases and 117 deaths.

Huron, 3,055 cases and 75 deaths.

Iosco, 1,809 cases and 69 deaths.

Isabella, 5,392 cases, 95 deaths and 5,026 recoveries.

Lapeer, 7,847 cases and 203 deaths.

Midland, 6,847 cases and 90 deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,473 cases and 42 deaths.

Oscoda, 584 cases and 29 deaths.

Roscommon, 1,620 cases, 52 deaths and 1,522 recoveries.

Sanilac, 3,736 cases and 117 deaths.

Shiawassee, 5,729 cases, 105 deaths and 5,436 recoveries.

Tuscola, 4,885 cases and 162 deaths.

