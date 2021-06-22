Michigan reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics remain at the lowest levels in over a year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 327 new COVID-19 illnesses for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which increase the total to 893,491. The three-day average of 109 cases per day is the lowest for the state in over a year.

As of Friday, 860,080 were listed as recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers COVID-19 patients recovered if they survive 30 days after the onset of symptoms.

State health officials reported 35 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,647.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady below 15,000 tests completed over the weekend. The percentage of positive tests dropped to the lowest level on record at 1.03% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses reached another new low for the year. As of Monday, 412 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses. Of those, 341 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 105 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 56 of them were on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.359 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 5.992 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.72 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.873 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.799 million people statewide. A total of 51% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 60.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures:

Genesee, 33,614 cases and 886 deaths.

Saginaw, 20,004 cases and 600 deaths.

Arenac, 1,090 cases, 29 deaths and 980 recoveries.

Bay, 10,579 cases and 339 deaths.

Clare, 2,047 cases, 82 deaths and 1,842 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases, 55 deaths and 1,739 recoveries.

Gratiot, 3,227 cases and 117 deaths.

Huron, 3,055 cases and 75 deaths.

Iosco, 1,809 cases and 69 deaths.

Isabella, 5,394 cases, 94 deaths and 5,026 recoveries.

Lapeer, 7,847 cases and 203 deaths.

Midland, 6,846 cases and 90 deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,473 cases and 43 deaths.

Oscoda, 584 cases and 29 deaths.

Roscommon, 1,620 cases, 52 deaths and 1,522 recoveries.

Sanilac, 3,735 cases and 117 deaths.

Shiawassee, 5,729 cases, 105 deaths and 5,436 recoveries.

Tuscola, 4,885 cases and 161 deaths.

