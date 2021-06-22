Michigan Republican’s bill seeks forensic audit of 2020 election results

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan Republican wants to take a closer look at the state’s November 2020 election results.

State Rep. Steve Carra of Three Rivers introduced legislation on Tuesday to create a bipartisan audit board to review the election and determine corrective actions to improve the state’s election process.

“A thorough, bipartisan review will help us identify what works, what doesn’t, and how to make our elections secure and accessible for every Michigan voter,” said Carra. “I know my colleagues on both sides of the aisle care about secure elections that the voters can trust. My plan will help ensure Michigan elections are fair, honest and accurate.”

House Bill 5091 would create a bipartisan audit board to work with contractors on a forensic audit of the 2020 election. The board would have seven members, including the state auditor general and appointees from both major political parties.

Carra wants contractors to analyze the processes of maintaining voter rolls and the state’s Qualified Voter File. He also wants contractors to look over 20% of voting precincts in Detroit and 10% of precincts from all 83 counties for an audit of poll books, ballots and vote tallies.

The poll book audit would look into when they were generated, whether they were connected to a network after being downloaded and any changes made as a result of a challenge.

The ballot audit would look at the total number printed, the number of mailed absentee ballots, the time clerks received absentee ballots on Election Day and other steps in the process.

The vote tally audit would review the electronic voting systems used to tabulate ballots in each precinct.

Carra also wants to review Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s procedures for mailing out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in 2020.

“Transparency is an important responsibility of the Michigan Legislature,” Carra said. “As the people’s elected representatives responsible for setting election laws for our state, we have a duty to ensure that our elections are conducted properly, and a forensic audit will help us move forward together.”

He wants the audit to start 45 days after his bill takes effect and give contractors 90 days to complete their work. A final report from the board would be required within two weeks of the contractors’ report.

Carra’s bill still has to pass the Michigan House and Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign it into law. The audit could not start until those steps are completed.

