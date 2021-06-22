Michigan soldier’s remains identified 71 years after Korean War death

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Defense Department positively identified remains of a Michigan soldier 71 years after he died in the Korean War.

Army Private First Class Philip Hoogacker of Detroit was 23 when he disappeared while seeking first aid for a shrapnel wound on July 27, 1950, near Anui, South Korea.

The U.S. military believes the Korean People’s Army took Hoogacker captive, marched him to Seoul and then Pyongyang, where he died as a prisoner of war.

The military obtained remains of four U.S. soldiers in 1954 under a deal with North Korea and China, but two of them couldn’t be positively identified at the time. They were interred with other unidentified Korean War soldiers at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

The military began a new round of identification work on the remains of the unknown dead at the cemetery in 2018. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used dental, DNA and anthropological analysis to positively identify Hoogacker earlier this year.

His remains will be returned to Michigan next month for burial in Livonia on July 23.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.