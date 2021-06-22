MIOSHA relaxes COVID-19 workplace orders for businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan businesses have more discretion on COVID-19 measures for employees with new emergency rules from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The rules announced Tuesday morning allow employers outside the health care industry to use their judgment on whether to continue daily health screenings, face covering requirements and social distancing orders for workers.

The announcement came on the same day Michigan’s gathering limits and face mask mandate officially ended. The new MIOSHA emergency rules are scheduled to remain in place until Dec. 22.

“As we continue to get Michigan back to work, our priority remains keeping workplaces safe for employees and protecting customers as they support these businesses,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “With our state at full capacity, we can boost our economic Jumpstart and ensure businesses can emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever while keeping their workers safe.”

Based on federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, the new MIOSHA rules do not apply to employers where known or suspected COVID-19 patients may be present. Officials are concerned about continued COVID-19 spread in these workplaces.

MIOSHA still encourages all employers to continue COVID-19 prevention measures, but they are no longer required for many businesses.

“In non-health care settings, it’s important that all employers recognize that they have a general duty to provide a safe workplace,” said Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan.

