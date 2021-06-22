Organizers hope to make Saginaw’s July 4 fireworks show best one yet

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - With the 4th of July just a few weeks away, organizers are busy putting together the yearly Saginaw fireworks show and this year, they hope to make it the best one ever.

The annual event draws more than 100,000 people to Saginaw’s riverfront. The firework display takes place on Ojibway Island on July 4 each year. Organizers said it is the largest event put on in Saginaw County every year.

After the event was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers want to go all out on this year’s show.

“We are focusing on a big show,” said Thomas Roy, president of Saginaw Area Fireworks. “It’s probably our biggest ever. It’s going to be phenomenal.”

Roy has bee involved with the fireworks show for more than a decade. He said last year’s cancellation came after they exhausted all options to put on the show.

“We tried every way to have the fireworks,” Roy said. “We almost tried to have it on the Zilwaukee Bridge but unfortunately the highway department only gave us four hours, we needed longer. So, I was a little disappointed last year but this year, I’m all excited.”

This year, Roy said there is an added push to make the show itself bigger than in previous years. He said that is because organizers have not had enough time to plan out many of the other festivities when COVID-19 restrictions were removed.

“So, fortunately when the governor said everything should be done, you know, by July 1, we were like yes but it was still not an adequate time to prepare everything for like all our festivities that we usually have,” he said.

Roy said the show will cost around $125,000, which is more than in previous years. He said fundraising is underway to help cover that cost.

“We’re just trying to get as much money as we can to make sure it’s a great show,” he said.

For more information and ways to donate, visit the Saginaw Area Fireworks website or Facebook page.

