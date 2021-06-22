Parent frustrated over lack of summer school in Morrice

MORRICE, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents are upset and frustrated over the lack of a summer school program at Morrice Area Schools.

The Shiawassee County district’s superintendent also is resigning after less than six months on the job.

Many districts have kicked their summer school programming into high gear. But that isn’t happening in Morrice.

“They were very disappointed. They did virtual for a year and a half and I was hoping that this would be their way to catch up,” said Megan Edington, who has three children in Morrice schools.

She is upset about two things:

No summer school enrichment programs despite learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

What seems like a revolving door of superintendents for the district.

Superintendent Michelle Falcon said the district was in line to receive around $250,000 in COVID-19 relief funding earlier this year, which would go to summer school programming.

“I don’t understand how you can let $250,000 in grant money to slip through your hands,” Edington said.

Falcon said the district was eligible for the funding. But because of a lack of staff interest in offering traditional summer school programming, they won’t be getting the full amount and summer school is ending June 30.

The district says the lack of summer school is not because staff don’t care about their students. Officials say it’s because many teachers are just simply exhausted from having to teach virtually and in-person over the last year.

June 30 also is Falcon’s last day as superintendent. She was hired just after the new year and the school board approved her resignation at a May 12 meeting.

“Every six months, we’re getting a new superintendent. Why aren’t they staying?” Edington said.

Falcon wants to pursue a full-time position, because her current role is only part-time with Morrice. Morrice schools confirmed that they are changing the superintendent position to full-time.

Edington said all of this enough for her to reconsider where she sends her children to school.

“I want to be able to trust the school my children go to,” she said.

