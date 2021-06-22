Advertisement

Police identify 21-year-old shot and killed at Flint Township apartments

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 21-year-old Flint man shot and killed at Hunters Ridge Apartments in Flint Township last week.

Jacari Roberts was rushed to an area hospital after the shooting around 4 p.m. June 16 and later pronounced dead, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

Investigators say the suspect fled before police arrived and had not been captured by Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspected shooter dies after confrontation with Flint Police
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Deadly crash
18-year-old woman dies after crash in Flint early Sunday
39-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in Burton

Latest News

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
MIOSHA relaxes COVID-19 workplace orders for businesses
On Monday, a day before most of the statewide COVID-19 orders will come to an end -- a lot of...
Michigan COVID-19 restrictions lifting: What are the risks?
On Monday, a day before most of the statewide COVID-19 orders will come to an end -- a lot of...
Michigan COVID-19 restrictions lifting: What are the risks?
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days