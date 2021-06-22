Police identify 21-year-old shot and killed at Flint Township apartments

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 21-year-old Flint man shot and killed at Hunters Ridge Apartments in Flint Township last week.

Jacari Roberts was rushed to an area hospital after the shooting around 4 p.m. June 16 and later pronounced dead, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

Investigators say the suspect fled before police arrived and had not been captured by Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.